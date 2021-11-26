Chhattisgarh Sees 33 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 319

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,706 on Friday as 33 new cases came to light, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,794 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 17 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 319 active cases, he said.

"Raigarh recorded 11 new cases, followed by five in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts. With 25,026 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,41,88,115," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,706, New cases 33, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,794, Active cases 319, today tests 25,026, Total tests 1,41,88,115.

