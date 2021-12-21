Chhattisgarh Sees 34 COVID-19 Cases; Vaccine Doses Given Crosses 3cr Mark

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,07,446 on Tuesday as 34 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,595, an official said.

The state also touched the three crore mark as far as COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered was concerned, the government informed.

The recovery count stood at 9,93,547 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 24 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 304, he said.

"Raigarh recorded nine new cases, followed by six in Raipur and three in Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts. With 21,752 samples being tested during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,47,29,597," he said.

The vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the three crore mark, with a total of 3,00,01,122 jabs being given till Monday, a government release said.

It said 1,86,40,909 first doses have been administered, which is 95 per cent of the eligible population of 1,96,51,000, while 1,13,60,213 persons, or 58 per cent of eligible beneficiaries, have got both doses.

A special vaccination drive was being held at paddy procurement centres as well, it said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,446, New cases 34, Death toll 13,595, Recovered 9,93,547, Active cases 304, today tests 21,752, Total tests 1,47,29,597.

