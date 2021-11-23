Chhattisgarh sees 35 COVID-19 cases; active tally reaches 304

Raipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,577 on Monday with the addition of 35 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,592, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,92,681 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 16 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 304, he said.

"Durg recorded six new cases, followed by four in Dhamtari and two in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts. With 22,242 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 14,087,965," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,577, New cases 35, Death toll 13,592, Recovered 9,92,681, Active cases 304, today tests 22,242, Total tests 14,087,965. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)