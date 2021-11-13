Chhattisgarh sees 36 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 230

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,06,326 on Saturday with the addition of 36 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,588, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,92,508 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and 13 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 230, he said.

"Raipur recorded 16 new cases, followed by Bilaspur with three. No new case was reported from 16 districts. With 24,491 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 13,894,548," he added.

