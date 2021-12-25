Chhattisgarh Sees 37 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 313

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,577 on Saturday with the addition of 37 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,597, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,93,667 after six people were discharged from hospitals and 14 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 313, he said.

"Raigarh recorded 16 new cases, followed by six in Bilaspur and five each in Raipur and Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 22 districts. With 12,999 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,48,07,931," said the official.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,577, New cases 37, Death toll 13,597, Recovered 9,93,667, Active cases 313, today tests 12,999, Total tests 1,48,07,931.

