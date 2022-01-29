Chhattisgarh sees 3,783 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fatalities

Raipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,20,797 on Saturday with the addition of 3,783 infections, while the death toll mounted to 13,824 after 15 patients succumbed to the viral infection, an official said.

Chhattisgarh's average positivity rate is 8.62 per cent on Saturday, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recoveries reached 10,81,858 after 221 people were discharged from hospitals, while 4,555 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

Chhattisgarh is now left with 25,115 active cases.

Raipur recorded 623 cases, followed by Durg 497, Dhamtari 271, Kondagaon 253, Bilaspur 240, Rajnandgaon 181, Kanker 169 and Janjgir-Champa 144 among other districts, he said.

With 43,887 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,61,96,081, the official said.

