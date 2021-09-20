Chhattisgarh Sees 38 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,05,094 on Monday with the addition of 38 cases, while the death toll rose to 13,563 with two more patients succumbing to the viral infection, an official said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh reached 9,91,234 after 18 people were discharged from hospitals and 25 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 297 active cases, he said.

At 8, the Durg district reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Chhattisgarh during the day. Bemetara district reported five cases and Bilaspur, Raigarh and Korba districts saw four cases each. Raipur and Dantewada districts recorded three fresh cases each. Seven cases were reported from other districts. No new case was reported from 15 districts in the state.

With 23,243 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,28,49,267, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,094, New cases 38, Death toll 13,563, Recovered 9,91,234, Active cases 297, today tests 23,243, Total tests 1,28,49,267.

