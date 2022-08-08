Chhattisgarh Sees 389 COVID-19 Cases, One Death, 447 Recoveries

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 389 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.09 per cent, taking the tally to 11,69,532, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,081, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 447 and touched 11,52,169, leaving the state with 3,282 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 59 cases, followed by 38 in Durg, 25 each in Mahasamund and Korba, 24 in Dhamtari, 23 in Kanker and 17 in Bilaspur, among other districts," he said.

With 9,511 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,12,446, he added.

