Chhattisgarh sees 39 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; no fresh case in 14 districts

Raipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,616 on Tuesday with the addition of 39 cases, while the death toll stood at 13,593 after one patient died during the day, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,92,698 as six people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 325 active cases, he said.

"Raigarh district recorded seven new cases, Durg six and three districts, including Raipur, saw four cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts," he added.

With 24,592 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 14,112,557, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,616, New cases 39, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,698, Active cases 325, today tests 24,592, Total tests 14,112,557. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

