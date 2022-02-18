Chhattisgarh sees 392 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 589 recoveries

Raipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 392 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 11,48,693, while three deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 14,021, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.33 per cent as on Friday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,30,816 after 49 people were discharged from hospitals and 540 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,856, he said.

"Raipur recorded 41 cases, followed by Dhamtari 37, Balrampur 34, Bilaspur 31, Korba 30, Durg 27, Kanker 20 and Raigarh 11, among other districts. With 29,450 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,68,78,540," the official said.

