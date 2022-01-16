Chhattisgarh sees 3,963 COVID-19 cases, addition includes 131 from Kondagaon school; 7 deaths

Raipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,59,716 on Sunday with the addition of 3,963 cases, while seven deaths took the toll to 13,654, an official said.

The addition to the tally included 126 students and five teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state's Kondagaon district, he said.

The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 12.17 per cent, he added.

So far, 10,13,270 people have been discharged, leaving the state with an active tally of 32,792 cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,215 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,74,352, including 3,163 deaths. The district has 8,469 active cases. Durg recorded 512 cases, followed by Korba 328, Bilaspur 301, Raigarh 293, Rajnandgaon 200, Jashpur 173 and Janjgir-Champa 166, among other districts," he said.

With 32,563 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,56,29,289, the official added.

"A total of 126 school students and five teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The samples of 182 students and teachers were sent for testing," Kondagaon BMO Dr Suraj Singh Rathore said.

