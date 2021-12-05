Chhattisgarh sees 44 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Raipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,942 on Saturday with the addition of 44 cases, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,593 in the state with no fresh fatality reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,023 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals while 29 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 326.

"Raipur recorded seven new cases while Dhamtari recorded 6 cases and Durg saw 4 cases. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts," he said.

With 24,839 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,43,59,658.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 10,06,942, new cases 44, death toll 13,593, recovered 9,93,023, active cases 326, today's tests 24,839, total tests 1,43,59,658. PTI COR NSK NSK

