Chhattisgarh Sees 5,029 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nears 11 Lakh Mark; Positivity Rate 10.67 Pc

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,86,207 on Friday with the addition of 5,029 cases, while eight deaths took the toll to 13,705, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, was 10.67 per cent on Friday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,41,746 after 193 people were discharged from hospitals and 5,808 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 30,756, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,183 new cases, which took the tally to 1,81,231, including 3,172 deaths. The district has 7,770 active cases. Durg saw 712 cases, followed by Raigarh 369, Bilaspur 337, Rajnandgaon 278 and Surguja 204, among other districts," he said.

With 47,124 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,58,71,746, the official said.

