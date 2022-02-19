Chhattisgarh Sees 504 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Positivity Rate 2.02 Pc

Chhattisgarh reported 504 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,49,197 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,021, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.02 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,31,637 after 56 people were discharged from hospitals and 765 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,539, he said.

"Balodabazar recorded 77 cases, followed by Raipur 53, Korba 46, Durg 45, Bemetara 44, Surajpur 34, Bilaspur 33, Surguja 23, Raigarh 16 and Rajnandgaon 13, among other districts. With 24,963 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,69,03,503," the official added.

