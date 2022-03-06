Chhattisgarh Sees 61 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 173 Recover

Chhattisgarh reported 61 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,486, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,032, an official said on Sunday.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.64 per cent, he added.

The recovery count stood at 11,36,735 after three people were discharged from hospitals and 170 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 719 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded 11 cases, followed by Narayanpur eight, Bilaspur seven, Balrampur six, Jashpur five, Durg three, Raigarh two and Mungeli one, among other districts. No case was reported in 12 districts. With 9,492 samples examined during the day, the tests carried out so far has gone up to 1,72,08,668," he added.

