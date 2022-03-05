Chhattisgarh sees 82 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 137 recover

Raipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 82 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, taking the tally to 11,51,425, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,032, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,36,562 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and 129 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 831 active cases, he said.

"Kabirdham recorded 15 cases, followed by Raipur 13, Dhamtari eight, Durg seven, Korba six, Bilaspur five, Korea four, Bastar three, Mungeli two and Rajnandgaon one, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 10 districts. With 18,470 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,71,99,176," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,425, new cases 82, death toll 14,032, recovered 11,36,562, active cases 831, today tests 18,470, total tests 1,71,99,176.

