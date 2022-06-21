Chhattisgarh Sees 88 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 516

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 88 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.23 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,225, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Raipur led with 31 cases, followed by 12 in Durg, eight in Bilaspur and six in Korea, while 13 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,38,674 after 35 persons were discharged, leaving the state with an active tally of 516, the official said. With 3,944 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,16,384, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,225, new cases 88, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,674, active cases 516, today tests 3,944, total tests 1,78,16,384.

