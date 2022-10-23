Chhattisgarh Sees Nine COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,374, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,141, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 19 and stood at 11,62,962, leaving the state with 271 active cases, he said.

No coronavirus case was reported in 22 districts, the official added.

With 754 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,22,640, he said.

