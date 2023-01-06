Chhattisgarh Sees One COVID-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally Now Seven

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,760, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, while the recovery count increased by one to touch 11,63,607, leaving the state with seven active cases, he added.

The lone case was detected in Durg district, the official said.

So far, 1,88,47,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 432 during the day, he said.

