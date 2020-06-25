Chhattisgarh Minister Distrubutes Masks On Birthday; BJP Demands Legal Action Amid Covid

During the birthday celebrations of Chhattisgarh Food and Civil Supply Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday, social distancing norms were flouted when the minister and his son were distributing masks and blankets on the occasion.

While speaking to media, the Minister said, "People should maintain social distancing. Also, they should wear a mask and use sanitizer. Coronavirus has not ended yet. We all should stay alert." Bhagat also denied the claims by the BJP and said one of the events in Ambikapur town of Surguja district in the state was organised to felicitate frontline COVID-19 warriors, and not to celebrate his birthday.

'Bhagat organised functions in on his birthday'

"At a time when people are being asked to maintain physical distancing and not step out unnecessarily to contain Coronavirus spread, (Amarjeet) Bhagat organised functions in Ambikapur town on his birthday where huge crowds had gathered," the BJP state unit secretary Anurag Singh Deo alleged.

Videos of the functions held at two places clearly show that the social distancing protocol was not followed and people had not worn masks at these events, he claimed, demanding that an offence be registered against the minister and programme organisers.

READ | Chhattisgarh tusker deaths: 9 forest officials transferred

'Functions not organised for my birthday'

The minister refuted these allegations and said, "I attended several programmes on Monday and coincidentally, it was also my birthday. However, none of these functions were organised for my birthday." Bhagat claimed that he had attended functions at all development blocks of Surguja district and at Ambikapur, he attended an event organised to felicitate COVID-19 warriors.

"We distributed masks in all places. We cannot deny anyone if they come to collect masks. We also gave away raincoats to 400 sanitation workers," he said.

READ | World realising importance of yoga for healthy life: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

With 12 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 2,419 on Wednesday, while so far 1,601 patients have been discharged in the state, a health official said. The number of active cases in the state is 806, as 1,601 people have been discharged after recovery, while 12 others have died so far, he said.

READ | 'Include Chhattisgarh in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan': CM Bhupesh Baghel to PM Modi

READ | LAC Standoff: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to martyred Indian jawans

(With agency inputs)