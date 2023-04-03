Chhattisgarh: Stage Collapse In Bilaspur Injures Two Congress MLAs And Other Leaders

Two MLAs of Congress and some leaders of the party were injured on Sunday when a makeshift stage collapsed during a protest in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

The party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Mohan Markam escaped unhurt in the incident at Devkinandan Chowk here where the party's torch rally to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP culminated.

According to eyewitnesses, the stage was overcrowded leading to its collapse.

MLAs Shailesh Pandey and Rashmi Singh and some other party leaders suffered minor injuries in the incident, Congress leaders said.

The 'Save Democracy Torch Rally' was taken out from Gandhi Chowk to Devkinandan Chowk where the stage was set up, said Pandey, who represents the Bilaspur assembly constituency.

AICC general secretary and state incharge Kumari Selja had inaugurated the rally and returned to Raipur, he said.

As the march reached its destination in the evening, a large number of party workers climbed on the dais along with senior leaders when it crashed. Markam, party MLAs, and district unit leaders were present on the stage, Pandey said.

MLA Rashmi Singh, her husband Ashish Singh Thakur, and some other leaders suffered minor injuries, said Pandey who was also hurt.

Soon after the incident, health personnel reached the spot and administered preliminary treatment to them. PTI Cor TKP