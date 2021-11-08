Chhattisgarh: Sukma SP Asserts Jawan Accused In Fratricide At CRPF Camp 'mentally Ill'

Calling the incident unfortunate, Sunil Sharma, the Superintendent of Sukma Police (SP), spoke to Republic over the death of four soldiers, who were killed in the case of fratricide at the Sukma CRPF Camp. Sukma SP stated that one of the CRPF Jawans fired opened fire at the camp in which seven jawans got bullet injuries, two died on the spot, and two during the treatment. Sukma SP further asserted that the primary reason for the fratricide was that the accused jawan was mentally unstable and was suffering from the emotional stress that led to sudden psychological imbalance. The accused jawan has been taken into custody, and CRPF has ordered a detailed inquiry.

"It happened today at 3 am when one of the Jawans opened fire at his fellow jawans. Seven of them got bullet injuries, two of them died on the spot and two died during the treatment at the hospital. The investigation is in the preliminary stage and our focus is to get medical treatment of the injured jawans so that no more further casualties take place. The primary reason seems to be the mental harassment of the accused Jawan as others use to tease him. He was also dealing with emotional stress due to some family isues that led to sudden psychological imbalance and he took such drastic step", said Sukma SP.

Chhattisgarh: Four jawans of CRPF 50 Bn killed and 3 injured in a case of fratricide in a CRPF camp in Maraiguda Police station limits of Sukma. A jawan had opened fire at the camp. pic.twitter.com/4ZF64RCNKM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Four Jawans killed in fratricide in Chhattisgarh

A soldier opened fire on his own comrades during the early hours of Monday at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 50 Battalion Camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. At least four soldiers were killed and thirteen were injured in the case of fratricide. The injured jawans have been admitted to the nearest hospital - Area Hospital Bhadrachalem (in Telangana) for treatment. The deadly incident took place at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official told PTI.

Telangana: Treatment of the jawans, injured in the incident of fratricide at CRPF 50 Bn Lingalapalli camp under Maraiguda Police station limits (in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh), is underway at Area Hospital Bhadrachalem. pic.twitter.com/0ZQ8H8RSSe — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

