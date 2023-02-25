Chhattisgarh: Three DRG Personnel Martyred During Encounter With Naxals In Sukma District

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) officials were martyred on Saturday during an encounter with the Naxals in the Sukma district of Chattisgarh. While three DRG jawans succumbed to bullet injuries, two are said to be injured in the clash.

According to officials, the deceased include Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema. The DRG team had left for a Naxal patrol search from Sukma's Jagargunda police station.

During the operation, an encounter took place between the security forces and the Naxals between Jagargunda and Kunded villages around 9 am. After the brutal clash, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses deep sorrow over the martyrdom of three jawans in a Naxal attack in the Sukma district. Condemning this cowardly act by the Naxals, the CM mentioned that their martyrdom will not go in vain.

He said, "The news of the martyrdom of our 3 brave soldiers during Naxalite encounter in Jagargunda of Sukma district of Bastar is sad. May God give peace to his soul and courage to the family members. We are all together in this sorrow. His martyrdom will not go in vain." He has also given instructions for better treatment of the soldiers injured in this attack.

Operation against Naxal insurgency

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh said the Maoist insurgency will be neutralised completely before the 2024 national elections. Soon after his statement, a surgical strike was carried out in the state against the insurgency of Naxals.

The top leader of Maoist insurgents and mastermind of some of the biggest attacks on security forces, Madvi Hidma was reported to be injured in the surgical strike carried out by commandos of the elite CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, Chhattisgarh Police and the Greyhound special forces unit of Telangana Police.

Following the strike, the office of the Inspector General, CRPF's Chhattisgarh sector, released a statement. It reads, "A unit of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was being dispatched to a forward operating base in a chopper. When the team was descending from the helicopter, an encounter broke out between CoBRA commandos and Maoists."

