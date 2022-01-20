Chhattisgarh: Three-eyed calf dies week after birth in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon, Jan 20 (PTI) A rare calf born with three eyes and four nostril holes died a week after its birth in a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Thursday.

The female calf was born to a jersey cow owned by farmer Hemant Chandel (44) of Nawagaon Lodhi village under Chhuikhadan police station limits, on January 13.

A large number of people had been queuing up at the farmer's house to worship the calf, calling it an "incarnation of God", it was stated.

As the news spread about its death, locals reached Chandel's house to pay last respects to the calf.

Talking to PTI, Chandel said, “The calf died around 9 am, following which it was cremated at gowthan (the place where bovines are housed in the village)." “I can't say what I am feeling now. We feel that the almighty had come to our house for a short period of time,” the grieving farmer said.

The calf was born with an additional eye in the middle of her forehead, four nostril holes, while its tail was like a 'jata' (a heap of matted hair) and its tongue was also longer than normal calves.

Citing a veterinarian, the farmer had earlier said that the health condition of the calf was good.

A local government veterinary officer, who had visited Chandel's House to see the calf, said such cases happen due to congenital (by birth) anomalies and the animal does not survive for long.

“Such deformities in anatomy are caused due to abnormal growth of the embryo. Generally, such calves are weak and do not survive for long,” said Dr Sandip Indurkar, a veterinary officer posted in Gandai area of the district.

The veterinarian said that he had predicted in this case that the calf would not survive for long.

Dr Dinesah Mishra, who heads the Raipur-based Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, had earlier said that people should not link such incidents with faith or superstition.

"In many incidents, it has been seen that people, particularly from rural areas, worship such animals with deformities due to lack of awareness. People need to be explained scientifically about such deformities in animals so that they take care of their livestock properly,” he had said. PTI COR TKP ARU ARU

