Chhattisgarh: Tiger cub found dead on outskirts of Achanakmar Reserve

Bilaspur, Nov 25 (PTI) A tiger cub was found dead in a forest bordering the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday afternoon, an official said here.

The carcass was found in Tingipur forest under the Tendua forest range, said Satyadev Sharma, Deputy Director of ATR.

Senior officials rushed to the spot immediately, he said.

“All the body parts of the cub were intact. The exact cause of death will be known after autopsy which will be conducted on Friday,” he said.

In November last year a tiger was found dead in Bhoramdev wildlife sanctuary in neighbouring Kabirdham district. PTI COR TKP KRK KRK

