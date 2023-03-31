Chhattisgarh To Roll Out Unemployment Allowance Of Rs 2,500 Per Month For Educated Youth

Chhattisgarh is all set to roll out an unemployment allowance scheme from April 1.Under this scheme, a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 will be given to unemployed youth with a family income less than Rs 2.5 lakh from April 1, 2023 onwards. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, took to Twitter to announce the scheme and said, "An order has been issued to give unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 per month to the educated youth of Chhattisgarh from April 1. For the ease of registration, it has been decided that on applications made on any day in the month of April, according to the announcement, the allowance will be payable from April 1 itself."

हमारा हाथ, युवाओं के साथ



छत्तीसगढ़ के शिक्षित युवाओं को 1 अप्रैल से 2500 रुपए प्रतिमाह बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने का आदेश जारी किया गया है।



पंजीयन में सुगमता के लिए यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि अप्रैल माह में किसी भी दिन किए गये आवेदनों पर, घोषणा अनुसार, भत्ता 1 अप्रैल से ही देय होगा। March 31, 2023

The scheme will further assist unemployed youth in finding employment and train them with skill development programmes.

The following are the requirements to be eligible for the scheme: