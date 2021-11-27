Chhattisgarh: Top Maoist Commander Involved In 9 Deadly Attacks On Forces, Eliminated

A top Maoist militia commander, who was said to be involved in 9 deadly attacks on our security forces was eliminated on Friday in a successful encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The wanted Maoist, identified as Basta Bheema, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

He was killed in a gunfight that took place at 7 pm in the forest area of Tadmelta village when the joint team of the district reserve guard of the police and the CRPF's elite cobra 201 battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation. The patrolling team was cordoning off the forest area when the firing started.

One rifle and IED weighing about 5 kg, along with 2 BGL shells and 20 electric detonators were recovered by the CRPF.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near Tadmetla, over 400 km away from Raipur, at least 20 Maoists fired on them, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. The forces fired in retaliation and the encounter lasted for 30 minutes. After the guns fell silent, the body of Madvi Bheema was recovered from the spot, he added.

Charges against slain Maoist Basta Bheema

Bheema was involved in several incidents including the Minpa attack in March 2020 where 17 security personnel were killed and the IED blast in November last year in the Chintalnar area in which a CoBRA assistant commandant was killed and nine others sustained injuries, Sharma said.

Police had received information that Bheema was among the cadres who were leading the Maoist group from the front during the Minpa attack.

"The police were looking for him for a long time," the SP said, describing the encounter as a major success for security forces. They also found bloodstains on the encounter spot, indicating that some more Maoists were also injured.

(With inputs from agency)