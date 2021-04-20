Chhattisgarh Town Distributes Tomatoes To Encourage People To Take Vaccine

In a move to encourage people to get vaccinated, municipality officials distributed tomatoes to the citizens of Bijapur Municipal limits. The move is to attract people to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh has been one of the worst-hit states of the country.

An official, Purshottam Sallur added that the Municipality requested the vegetable vendors for the supply.

"It's being done to encourage them. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied to municipality," added Purshottam.

Earlier a nationwide campaign was launched in the country called 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival to encourage people to get vaccinated. The campaign was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to vaccinate maximum people. The event was also a huge hit as 1,28,98,314 people were inoculated with the vaccine, as per the Health Ministry. Several state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and others encouraged people to get vaccinated during the four-day vaccine festival.

Vaccination drive in India

India on Monday announced a vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 starting from May 1 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with healthcare officials. Currently, the drive has been going on for people above the age of 45. India has so far vaccinated more than 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of which more than 109 million people have received the first dose and over 17 million people have taken both doses. However, according to a recent study, India will not even cover 70% population by the year-end.

India is also the first country in the world to have vaccinated nearly 122 million people against the coronavirus disease in a span of 92 days on Sunday. The United States had done the same in 97 days while China did it in 108 days. On January 16, India began vaccination drive by starting with the healthcare and frontline workers which were phase 1. Phase 2 began on March 1 with people above the age of 60. People above the age of 45 started getting vaccination on April 1 and the drive is currently going on. Vaccine manufactures have been asked to ramp up the production.