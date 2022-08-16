Chhattisgarh: Tribals Of Naxal-hit Abujmarh Get Internet Connectivity After Towers Set Up

In a major development, tribals of Naxal-prone Abujmarh, who used to travel for around three to four kilometres to avail of internet services, will now be able to use the facilities in their village. The authorities have installed towers using optical fibers to provide internet services in the area. They are also planning to connect the entire district through internet.

"There was no internet connectivity in Ajubmarh, Sonpur and other areas so far. We've installed towers and are providing them with internet services. Very soon, the entire district will be connected through internet," Narayanpur Collector R Raghuvanshil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur have also installed network towers to connect the people living in the area with the rest of the world via internet. The internet facility has been installed in the area to help people living in the area with online studies and transactions.

"There were network and internet issues from Narayanpur to Orchha. We've installed towers to start the internet services in these areas. This will help people in online studies and online transactions. We're planning to expand these services to other villages now," Narayanpur Superintendent of police (SP) Sadanand Kumar was quoted by ANI.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, said that India is stepping towards the phase of the 5G network and that the government is working towards providing high-speed internet services to every village of the country.