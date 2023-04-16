Chhattisgarh: Two Held For Trying To Sell Deer Antlers Worth Rs 3 Lakh In Raipur

Police arrested two persons on Sunday for allegedly trying to sell swamp deer horns worth Rs 3 lakh in Raipur city of Chhattisgarh, an official said. The two accused, both aged 37, were nabbed in Vinoba Bhave Nagar area of the city.

While one of the accused hails from Maharashtra, another is a resident of Raipur, he said. "Acting on a tip-off, the police caught the duo red-handed near Irrigation Colony under the Civil Lines police station limits when they were looking for customers to sell the antlers," the official said.

"Two horns, worth Rs 3 lakh, were recovered from a gunny bag that they were carrying. The duo later told the police that they had brought the horns from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra," he added. A case under sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act was registered against them and a probe was underway, police said.