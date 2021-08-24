Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma; Arms Recovered

At least two Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Tuesday. As per Sukma Superintendent of Police, the gunfight is currently underway in the forest areas of Gompad. While the bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms and ammunition, search is on for the Naxals who fled the spot.

"An encounter is underway between the Naxals and security forces in the forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district. Bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms/ammunition/explosive material and other camping material of Naxals. Search is on for other Naxals who have fled the spot," said Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Sunil Sharma while talking to the media. The preliminary probe indicated that one deceased might be Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LoS commander (ACM rank). Further details in this regard are awaited.

Anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh

Back in June, a Naxalite fighter was brought down in an arm’s battle with the security forces at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The fight took place at night in the forest near Elanganar village that comes under the Darbha police station and is situated more than 300 km away from Raipur. Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P revealed to the PTI that a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were patrolling the area to continue their anti-Naxal operation. Later on 18 June, a woman Naxalite soldier was shot and killed in an encounter between the security forces and the Naxalite ultras in the Chandameta area of Bastar. There were reports that a few other Naxalite ultras had been inflicted with injuries during the battle. Even though the Naxals had managed to escape from the fight, the security forces have been trying to locate their base in the forest.

Back in May, four Naxals were arrested for allegedly triggering IED blasts and torching vehicles. They were arrested from the Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official informed the media. The arrested naxals were identified as Sonaru Anchla (22), Fagu Ram Anchla (35), Sonu Ram Anchla (45) and Mangtu Ram Potai (35). These fighters were arrested from a forest close to the Irakbhatti village. This village comes under the Kohkameta police station.

(With ANI inputs)