Chhattisgarh: Village Boycotts A Family Over Dispute, Police Investigation Called

A youth from Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Jashpur district had to seek help from police and the civic authorities on Monday, December 9, after the entire village socially boycott his family over a dispute. The boycott came after Uttam Kujur, who runs a school in Ara Ketar village in Jashpur, got into a dispute with the institute’s manager.

READ | Haryana Village: Dalit Community Members Facing Social Boycott Move SC

Family Ousted

During the meeting of the steering committee of the school, Kujur had a war of words with the manager of the school. Following the heated argument, a meeting headed by the village panchayat was called to resolve the matter. The panchayat, however, ruled in favour of the manager and villagers were asked to boycott Kujur and his family.

READ | Farmers Demand Rs 1-cr Compensation For Family Of Grower Who Killed Himself In Faridkot

The village head in the meeting declared that no person will keep relations with Kujur's family, no one will participate in any event organised by the family, no one will buy products from their shop, and no one will take their cattle for grazing.

As per the Head’s order, if any villager tried to go against the words of the panchayat or fails to abide by the decision, the offender shall be liable to a penalty of Rs 5,000.

"No one is speaking to us or helping us, and there is a fine of Rs 5000 if they speak to us," Uttam told a news agency.

READ | Maharashtra Family Faces Social Boycott For Opposing Virginity Test

The ousted family is distressed over the social boycott imposed on them. Uttam, who recently got engaged, is now afraid his wedding might be called off due to the sanctions against his family.

In an attempt to undo the panchayat order, the family has submitted written complaints to the Collector and Superintendent of Police against 16 people, who are believed to have triggered the decision of social boycott.

"We are investigating the incident and action will be taken accordingly," Shankar Baghel, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashpura said.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Reuses Plastic Bottles To Grow Plants

India to date doesn’t have any law against the social boycotts. Recently, Maharashtra became the first state to unanimously pass the Prohibition of Social Boycott bill to end the menace of extra-judicial institutes.