Chhattisgarh: Fed Up With Authorities, Villagers Construct 3km Road On Their Own

As a goodwill gesture, the residents of Khursekla village in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, provided 'shramdaan' or voluntary labour by constructing a three km long road for villagers facing troubles due to monsoon. Locals of the village said that they used to face problems during monsoon and requested the administration for help, but nobody came despite several appeals.

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Union Power Minister; Requesting CSPDCL Be Recognised As 'IPP'

"We pleaded to the administration many times but nothing happened, so we decided to construct the road on our own. We are doing it for the last 5 days," said Meerabai Netam, a villager.

Another villager named Surju Tekam said that he appealed to the MLA, MP, and Panchayat officials for help. Last time, District Collector visited the village but gave false promises. Students, especially girls were facing problems while going to school during the rainy season. So, our Gram Sabha decided to construct the road on their own, he added.

READ | 17 New Coronavirus Cases In Chhattisgarh, Count 1,262

(With inputs from ANI)