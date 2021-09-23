Chhattisgarh: Villagers Hire Private Shooter To Kill Monkey Gang; Investigation Launched

Annoyed with the monkey menace which led to massive crop destruction, people from the Kothar village in the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh hired a private shooter to shoot a group of monkeys down to death.

According to ANI, The forest officials, who got alerted of the development, visited the site and found the reason behind the monkey killings. The forest department had deployed the forest rangers in the area and a team was formed to further investigate the matter in detail and also to provide protection to other animals in the forest areas surrounding the Kothar village.

As per the police officials, when they first reached Kothar, they found the carcass of a monkey, which led to another and later on, they found several such carcasses from different areas. The team of forest rangers also found an injured monkey in Birkona, who was rushed the earliest to a treatment facility. The officers had then sent the dead bodies for post mortem to discover the reason behind the sudden deaths. It was during the post-mortem that the pellets were discovered from the dead bodies, which helped uncover the whole killing plot. The pellets were belonging to an air gun which was used by the accused to shoot down the animals.

Speaking about the brutal killing of the animals to ANI, Forest Divisional Officer Dilraj Prabhakar said, "The villagers have hired the shooter. A team have been formed for the investigation. The shooter is a resident of Kosmanda village. He was absconding. However, he has been caught by the forest department team and will be presented in court. The accused has an air gun with which he shot the monkeys."



The investigation is being continued further and the mastermind behind the plan will be soon behind the bars, the police assured. The teams are reaching different villages and making villagers aware. It is being told that killing monkeys is illegal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, and there is a provision for legal action on it. Reportedly, the villagers had hired a private shooter to kill the monkeys who had destroyed their farms and had also posed threat to the villagers.

Image: Unsplash