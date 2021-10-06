Chhattisgarh Violence: 3 Policemen Injured As Groups Clash Over Religious Flags' Removal

Amid prolonged violence in Chhattisgarh since 4 October as a consequence of clashes that broke out between members of two groups over alleged religious flags being lowered, curfew was imposed in Kawardha town of Kabirdham district. Section 144 have been imposed in the town, situated about 126 km from Raipur after aforesaid groups allegedly brawled over the contentious flag at Lohanra Chowk.

"Curfew is imposed in the evening after the violence. We are registering FIRs and till now 40 people have been booked," Kabirdhan Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg stated.

Simmering violence in Chhattisgarh for second consecutive day

Reports suggest that a rally was taken out in the absence of authorities' formal permission and a mob of nearly 3,000 people, associated with an outfit, marched the streets with lathis (bamboo rods), swords, and other locally assembled weapons, allegedly attacking vehicles, ransacking houses and properties and pelting stones at police personnel. While there exists no update on casualties and injured civilians, some police personnel have sustained minor injuries but are medically stable, police officials stated. Sources have informed that nearly 50 people are held under detention for disrupting the law and order and triggering interfaith violence in Chhattisgarh.

Internet suspension 'for now' amid Kabirdham violence in Chhattisgarh

The CM Bhupesh Baghel-led state authorities confirmed that the lot had vouched the rally would be peaceful but the gathering switched to disorderly behaviour subsequent to allegedly bitter exchanges with members of another group. Therefore, an assembly of five or more people at a location is currently unlawful as police personnel attempt to disperse the mob.

A Senior Police official of Kabirdham stated, "On Tuesday, a group of people from a community entered areas of other community and violence started. Bikes were torched and some houses of other communities were also ransacked. Later, police lathi-charged at some places and strict curfew has been imposed."

Notably, a political taunting between the ruling party in the state, Congress, and the Opposition, BJP, could not evade social media as BJP's national convener of its IT cell Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share, "Neither saffron nor Hindu is safe in Congress-ruled states. There is communal tension in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha after the saffron flag was insulted and youth Durgesh was beaten up. CM Bhupesh Baghel is roaming in Uttar Pradesh to shine the politics of the Gandhi family instead of taking care of the law and order there."

Chhattisgarh CM stages protest in Lucknow after Lakhimpur Violence

CM Bhupesh Baghel on October 5, staged a protest at Lucknow airport as he was stopped from leaving the airport. CM Baghel was keen to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was detained by the police. Earlier on October 4, Chhattisgarh CM was denied entry in Lakhimpur.

Speaking to the reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "I wanted to just meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained by the police. But, they are not allowing me so I would sit in here until I'm allowed to meet her".

Speaking to ANI, the Chhattisgarh CM said that the protesting farmers have been crushed by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He further added that this 'mentality' of the BJP is dangerous for the country. Baghel also said that the incident has caused an uproar in the country and people want to visit Lakhimpur.

Son of Union Minister rams into protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

Earlier on October 4, Samajwadi Party workers also staged a massive protest in connection to their Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav being prohibited to enter the district. Akhilesh Yadav also sat on a dharna in front of his residence in Lucknow.