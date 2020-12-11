Chhattisgarh Women Commission Chief Makes Shocking 'rape' Remark; CM Refuses To Comment

In a shocking development, Chhattisgarh State Women Commission Chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak on Thursday, made an insensitive remark, claiming 'women in relation with married men must know they are lying'. Nayak further claimed that most of this relationship was consensual and then 'they would lodge FIR for rape'. Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel refused to comment on Nayak's remarks.

Chhatisgarh Women Commission chief stirs controversy

Nayak added, "There's a new trend. As soon as girls turn 18, they get married and then come to us with a child. I'd like to appeal to them that they must first get educated, become responsible and ensure that the one they're getting married to is responsible too. I would like to request you to adjudge your relationship and status first."

Reacting to Nayak's comment, Baghel said, "I would not like to make a comment on it. This is a constitutional post. If she has said anything then it must be on the basis of her experience, on the basis of the data".

Chhatisgarh's rape rate

As many as 2,575 rape cases were registered in Chhattisgarh from January 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020, a maximum of them in Raipur district, the state Assembly was informed in March. In a written reply to a question by the BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said 17,009 cases of dacoity, rape, theft, murder, and loot were registered in the state during this 13-month period. As per the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB), Rajasthan reported 5,997 cases in 2019 - a four-time increase from 2009.

The maximum number of rape cases were reported in Raipur district (301), followed by Raigarh (196), Bilaspur (144), Surguja (139), Surajpur (132), Jashpur (123), Balodabazar (123) Bastar (115), Korea (114), Balrampur (112) and Korba (102), he said. During the same period, 984 cases of murder, 475 cases of loot, 12,913 cases of theft and 62 cases of dacoity were registered, he said. Of the total reported rape cases in India, four out of five rape victims are from these 10 states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi, as per NCRB.

