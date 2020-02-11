Wreath Laying Ceremony In Raipur For 2 CoBRA Jawans Killed In Encounter With Maoists

On Monday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held for the two CoBRA jawans who lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Raipur. On Monday, two CoBRA jawans were killed in an exchange of fire with Maoists at Irapalli village of Bijapur district. The incident had also left six others injured. The Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawans were on a search operation near the Pamed Police Station limits when the Maoists opened fire on them. During the retaliation and cross-firing, two of the CoBRA jawans were martyred. The incident also left one Maoist killed.

The slain jawans are Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. The earlier reports said that two jawans were injured. The number later rose to six. The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the CoBRA.

"The encounter lasted for several hours, and our commandos fought bravely. On behalf of the Chhattisgarh police, I pay tributes to the two constables who lost their lives in the incident," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi told reporters.

Bijapur has always been the hotbed of Maoist activities. Back in November, one CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in the district. The IED or the Improvised Explosive Device was planted by Maoists. The CRPF shared the details stating, " Troops of 168 Battalion of CRPF during an Area Domination Operations (on foot) came under an IED blast in Bijapur. One constable sustained injuries on his right leg. Injured constable has been evacuated to Raipur for further treatment."

Even near Republic Day, Maoists had set to fire three vehicles engaged in road construction in Bijapur. A police team had reached the site and efforts were on to nab the ultras. The incident had come at a time when security across the state has been tightened amid calls by proscribed Maoist outfits for boycott of Republic Day celebrations.

(With Agency Inputs)