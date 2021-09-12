Chhattisgarh's Kondagoan District Reduces Malnutrition By 40% In Two COVID-hit Years

The small tribal district of Kondagaon has recorded a reduction of more than 40% in the number of malnourished children over the past two years. Despite the Naxal-affected district being hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued to tackle the issue of lack of paediatric nutrition, an official said on Sunday. The district was following a project titled ''Nangat Pila'', which means a healthy child in the local dialect and was launched last year to help to stop malnutrition and also help find a source of livelihood for women and their self-help groups (SHGs) in the district.

Kondagaon is more than 200 kilometres from Chhattisgarh’s capital of Raipur and has been often in the news due to its Maoist violence. However, the district has come together to solve the problem of malnutrition. Kondgaon Collector Pushpendra Kumar Meena said while talking to PTI, “The efforts made as part of the anti-malnutrition drive in the district resulted in bringing down the numbers of malnourished children from 19,572 in 2019 to 11,440 in July this year.” He continued, “The credit for this 41.54% decline in the cases goes to different departments, particularly workers of the anganwadis (government-run women and child care centres).”

How did the anganwadis help in the initiative to eradicate malnutrition?

Kondagaon has a population of more than six lakh people and has 1,827 anganwadi centres. Earlier in October 2019, the district officials started the work and launched the ''Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan.” It was a scheme by the Chhattisgarh Congress government specifically designed to eradicate malnutrition from the state. The collector said, “However, what added to our concern was the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, leading to long lockdown periods. The anganwadi workers, who are considered as the backbone in the fight against malnutrition, had to fight another battle- the coronavirus pandemic.” However, that was not a hurdle difficult enough as the anganwadi workers worked hard for their twin responsibilities. They not only spread awareness about the new coronavirus to urge people to get tested but they also continued to ensure that the nutritious food reached children even in the remotest of the areas.

