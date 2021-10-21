Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh's Surang Tila Decorated To Celebrate 100 Crore COVID Vaccine Mark In India

To mark India's incredible achievement of 100 crore COVID vaccines, Chhattisgarh's Surang Tila, an archaeological monument in Sirpur town, has been decorated.

Chhattisgarh

The festive season will soon see another celebration, with the tricolour hoisted at Red Fort and flags raised at North and South Blocks in Delhi, as well as announcements at railway stations, aeroplanes, and ships, as India approaches the 100 crore mark in administering a cumulative number of COVID19 doses, the central government said on Thursday, October 20.

To mark India's incredible achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines, Chhattisgarh's Surang Tila, a historical and archaeological monument in Sirpur town, has been illuminated. The Tila can be seen glowing in tricolour in the pictures. Surang Tila's exquisite photos were shared on the official Twitter account of All India Radio News, with the caption, "#Chhattisgarh: A site of historical and archaeological importance- Surang Tila located at Sirpur town decorated with lights to celebrate the remarkable achievement of 100 crore mark of #COVID19 doses in India. #VaccineCentury."

The Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on October 20, said that, "We expect the reach the 100 Crores milestone on 18 or 19 October and we have planned several events to celebrate the achievement."

Over 30% of India's eligible population is fully vaccinated

The union health minister also announced the release of 13 documentaries on Covid-19 warriors as well as a coffee table book titled "Sentinels of the Soil." Health centres will be showered with flower petals, and healthcare personnel will be recognised for their contributions to the pandemic, according to the ministry. The administration also stated that it is developing additional plans to highlight the significant victory in its fight against covid-19, urging ministers, MPs and MLAs, as well as national and state bureaucrats, to attend events in their respective districts to commemorate the achievement.

However, the country saw a reduced number of covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday, with roughly 27 lakh doses only, bringing the total number of covid-19 vaccinations to 97 crores. The government of India had earlier declared that the whole adult population would be vaccinated by December 2021, however, the administration has recently stated that it is "progressing" toward maximum beneficiary coverage. According to government data, over 30% of India's eligible population is fully vaccinated, and more than 73% of beneficiaries have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

