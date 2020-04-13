Chhattishgarh CM Holds Review Meet, Says Decision On Lockdown Extension Depends On Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday suggested that any decision regarding the extension of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis will be taken as the Central government's guidelines. According to reports, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of various government departments through video conference. During the conference, several cabinet ministers put forth their suggestions regarding the extension of the lockdown.

According to an official release, during the review meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the availability of COVID-19 testing kits, masks, PPE kits, gloves, sanitisers, ventilators, isolation wards, quarantine centers, and hospitals dedicated to the treatment of Coronavirus. Along with it, he reviewed the distribution of supplementary nutritious meals to children, dry ration distribution under Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan and distribution of lump sum two months ration to PDS beneficiaries.

Reportedly, Baghel directed the officials in the State to collect information about the industries that require a smaller number of workers and make arrangements for their food and stay. He added that proper social distancing should be maintained while doing agricultural work in the farms. Currently, there are 31 positive cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, out of which 10 people have been reportedly recovered.

Lockdown likely to extend?

As India's total case count crossed the 8,000 mark, the Centre is considering a two-week extension of the lockdown currently in effect across the country. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday held a video conference with the Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

(With ANI Inputs)