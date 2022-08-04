Chhota Shakeel's Aide Salim Arrested In D-Gang Case, To Be Produced In NIA Court On Aug 5

Continuing with its crackdown on the D-company, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Chhota Shakeel's key aide, Mohd Salim Abdula Qureshi alias Salim Fruitwala on Thursday. Fruitwala is to be produced before a special NIA court on Friday.

"Mohd. Salim Mohd. Iqbal Qureshi @ Salim Fruit is close associate of D Company and has played an active role in extorting huge amount of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," said NIA in a statement.

The arrest came months after NIA raided 13 locations linked to the D-gang, including the premises of Fruitwala. The others raided included, Munaf Mohd Yusuf Shaikh, Suresh Shetty, Atif Sheikh/ Tabassum Sheikh, Firoz Hamid Shama, Guddu Pathan, Aslam Patan, Mobida Bhiwandiwala, Mobida Bhiwandiwala, Ajay Gosalia, Sohail Khandwani, Sameer Hingora and Qayum Shaikh.

Post the raids, the NIA had said that from the premises of the suspected associates of Dawood Ibrahim, various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash, huge cash and fire arms were seized.

Details of NIA case

As per the FIR registered on February 3, Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network- D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities. This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorised possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi. Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons. The Central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.