Chhota Shakeel's Aide Salim Fruitwala Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In D-gang Case

A Special NIA Court sent Chhota Shakeel's key aide, Mohd Salim Abdula Qureshi alias Salim Fruitwala to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. Fruitwala was produced before the court of Special judge D B Shelke on the expiry of his NIA custody. He was arrested on August 4.

Post his arrest, in a statement, the central agency stated, "Mohd. Salim Mohd. Iqbal Qureshi aka Salim Fruitwala is a close associate of D Company and has played an active role in extorting a huge amount of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company."

Details of NIA case

The probe and the subsequent actions come following a February-dated FIR. As per the FIR registered on February 3, Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities.

This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorised possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi.

Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons. The central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.