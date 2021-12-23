Chidambaram Avers 'time To Allow COVID-19 Booster Shots Is Now' As Omicron Cases Rise

Amid Omicron scare and a surge in the 'highly transmissible' COVID-19 variant, on December 23 Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted that the time to administer and allow booster shots is 'now'. He alleged the government has been exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to the SARS-CoV-2 infection in its 'mistaken zeal to protect' the economic interests of Serum Institute of India, given they are the manufacturers of Covishield.

Taking to Twitter, the former Finance Minister shared, "If the third wave affects and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians, the government alone will be to blame."

"Now is the time to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. In its misguided zeal to protect the economic interests of the Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is putting millions of vaccinated Indians vulnerable to infection," he added.

फाइजर और मॉडर्ना जैसे अन्य अनुमोदित टीकों के उपयोग की अनुमति देने का समय अभी है।



सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (संरक्षणवाद) के आर्थिक हितों की रक्षा करने के अपने गलत उत्साह में सरकार, टीकाकरण कराने वाले लाखों भारतीयों को संक्रमण की चपेट में झोंक रही है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 22, 2021

'Time to allow COVID-19 booster shots is NOW"

He advocated for COVID-19 booster shots and said there exist sufficient reports and texts to conclude that booster shots are rather imperative.

"The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD -- not more than three months -- should ring the alarm bells. The time to allow booster shots is NOW," Chidambaram said on Twitter while asserting that the time to allow the use of multiple approved COVID-19 vaccines, namely, Pfizer and Moderna is 'now.

The Opposition has been vocal about the government's vaccine strategy and demanded that vaccination be paced up and booster shots are provided to curb the Omicron variant spread or prevent another devastating wave of COVID-19.

Omicron cases in India

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).