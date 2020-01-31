Chidambaram Calls Extension Of Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik By A Month As 'incomprehensible'

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram called the extention of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik as 'incomprehensible and reprehensible'. Patnaik, who was slated to retire on Friday, was given a nod for extending his tenure by the Election Commision by a month, in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. On the request of Home Ministry, the poll body permitted Patnaik to extend his tenure until February. He was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

Furthermore, the former Finance Minister question the government--"Who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting" near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday. "The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force Incomprehensible and reprehensible," said Chidamabaram on Twitter. "One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday," asked the former Home Minister.

On Thursday, a gun-toting man identifying himself as Rambhakt Gopal was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Incidentally, the attack came three days after Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on January 28. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Delhi Police on Jamia violence

Prior to the incidence, Delhi Police said that there were sufficient arranges made for the march for which there was "no permission." While referring to the firing incident in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police issued a statement that read, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," said the Delhi Police. The police said the DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia. "A case under Section 307 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at Police Station in New Friends Colony," said the police.

(With PTI inputs)

