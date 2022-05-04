'Go back Chidambaram' slogans resounded as dramatic scenes unfolded in Kolkata High Court on Wednesday. Chidambaram came to the High Court to represent the state government in a case filed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against the sale of Metro Dairy at a lower price. He questioned Adhir Chowdhury, president of the state's Provincial Congress, in the Metro Dairy case.

Major embarrassment for P Chidambaram

In the visual accessed by Republic Media Network, Congress lawyers can be seen protesting against the senior party leader as he walks towards his car. Sitting in the car, he was gheraoed by the agitated lawyers who raised slogan, calling him the 'Dalal of TMC' and also accused him of looting 'people's money'. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's lawyer Kaustav Bagchi along with another female lawyer, Sumitra Niyogi, was seen leading the protest and calling Chidambaram a 'Mamata's pimp'.

Speaking to a local media channel, Bagchi said, "I will not consider Chidambaram as a Congress leader. Not just today, whenever he arrives in Calcutta, he will face the slogan- 'Go Back'.

Established in 1991, Metro Dairy was a public-private venture. The state-run West Bengal Milk Producers Federation had 47 % stake, the Centre-run National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had 10% and the remaining 43% was owned by Keventer Agro Ltd. NDDB later sold its entire stake to Keventer. In 2017, the state government approved the sale of the remaining 47% in an auction. Keventer was the only one to bid, and bought the shares at Rs 85 crore.

Thereafter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury filed a petition in which he claimed that the state suffered a loss of at least Rs 500 crore by selling its stakes to Keventer at a very low price. "People of Bengal have the right to know why the state sold its shares at such low price. Who decided on this price? There was corruption at every level of this deal. I want a probe by a neutral agency,” Chowdhury said.