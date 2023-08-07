Chidambaram Urges Rajya Sabha To Not Pass 'Unconstitutional' Delhi Services Bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been tabled in Rajya Sabha today (August 7) by the Union Home Minster Amit Shah. This comes after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha (Lower house) on August 3 by voice vote. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was propagated in May following the Supreme Court verdict on the matter. As the Bill was tabled in the Upper house, the opposition parties fiercely opposed the same.

'What is the merit of this bill?'

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Congress senior leader P Chidambaram urged the House to not proceed with the Bill calling it 'unconstitutional' and the Law Ministry is aware of it. He added that the Central government tried this once and failed, for the second time also it failed and now that they are trying it for the third time they will witness a spectacular failure when this Bill is taken up.

He said, "We are the council of the states and duty-bound to protect the rights of the states/Union Territories. We are not representing any individual parliamentary constituency. Each and everyone present here is representing a state. What are we? Are we all a union of states? Are we going to become a union of moth-eaten states, UTs, or Unuion of municipalities?"

The Congress leader further questioned the merit of the Bill and alleged that the Centre is trying to take away the powers of the current government ( Aam Aadmi Party). Delhi has a total of 3.17 crore of people and these are the same people who have elected their government to govern them and take decisions on their behalf, he said.

He asked, "What is the merit of this bill?" "What is the merit in any clause of the bill? "In my view, I didn't find them point out the merit in the clause of the bill irrespective of the constitution. The people of Delhi are watching us and they will know that this government is trying to take the real power from their elected representatives and give it to the hands of the bureaucrats".

He further told the House that by passing this bill we will be breaking the constitutional missionaries like we did in Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.

Slamming the central government, he added, "This government has no constitutional or moral authority to pass this bill. When did the BJP last win the election in Delhi? They won the polls last in 1998, 25 years ago. What moral rights do you have to speak on behalf of the Delhi people".