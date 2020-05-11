Chidambaram Welcomes Trains 'cautiously' Resuming; Says Congress Wants Same For Road & Air

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday welcomed the government's decision to restart passenger trains from May 12. The former Finance Minister also appealed that the Centre should also commence road and air transport operations. The government's decision to restore train operations was announced on Sunday, starting on 15 routes, with 15 pairs of trains involving 30 up-down journeys.

Chidambaram welcomes government decision to start trains

Talking to reporters, Chidambaram asserted that his party has welcomed the move. Even so, he also appealed that a fair decision should also be taken regarding the road and air transport operations which have been halted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown.

We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operations of inter-state passenger trains. The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport: P. Chidambaram, Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister pic.twitter.com/JQ8pDLjPYw — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Railways To Gradually Restart Operations with special trains

In a major announcement, the Indian Railways on Sunday announced that it will begin operations starting May 12. The railways notified that initially 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) will be operated. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020

