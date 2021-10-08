Last Updated:

India's CEA resigns | Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian Steps Down As 3-year Tenure Concludes; Hails PM Modi

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian has decided to step down from the coveted position and return to academia following the completion of his 3-year tenure

Written By
Gloria Methri
Chief Economic Advisor

Image: PTI


Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian has decided to step down from the coveted position and return to academia following the completion of his three-year tenure. Announcing his resignation on Friday, Subramanian said serving the nation has been an absolute privilege for him while lauding the 'wonderful support and encouragement' that he received from the government. 

Subramanian had taken over as the 17th CEA of India on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian stepped down from the post. The 50-year-old economist thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the opportunity provided to him.

Releasing a statement about his tenure as the Chief Economic Advisor, KV Subramanian said: "I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the Government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens."

Subramanian said the momentous change in India’s economic thinking post the pandemic – inter alia embracing ethical wealth creation by empowering the private sector and economic recovery driven by the government's capital expenditure bears testimony to PM Modi's leadership.

During his career, Subramanian has also been a part of the expert committees for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He is well-versed with the private sector with brief stints in top corporates including JPMorgan Chase, ICICI Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services.

The government is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.

Image: PTI

