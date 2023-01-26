Chief Engineer At BRO Offers Insight Into How Project Sampark Will Help Economic Growth

Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) ensures the roads which lead to the border areas are open for traffic irrespective of the challenge in terms of weather conditions, said Chief Engineer of Project SAMPARK of the BRO, Tej Pal Singh speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

Talking about the four tunnels which are being built in the Akhnoor to Poonch sector, Singh said the BRO is using the ‘latest techniques’ to build them and that apart from providing connectivity, the roads will also result in the overall economic development of the region.

Project Sampark

The way BRO is contributing it will prove to be an important cog in the wheel of the overall development of the nation said Singh. “We are providing support to the last mile connectivity in the border areas wherein we can be of help to our strategic forces and the overall economic development of the nation," he said.

When asked about Project Sampark, which includes strengthening the posts in the border areas including the Rajouri and Poonch region, infested with the menace of proxy war by Pakistan, Chief Engineer of Project Sampark Tej Pal Singh said, “Project Sampark is looking after the region of Jammu and we are looking after almost 3000 Km of the roads. Our mandate is to see that all the roads in the border connecting the border areas remain open, whether it is snow, inclement weather and we have positioned our equipment in constant liaison with the security forces. Also we are doing a lot of work for the overall improvement wherein somewhere we are doing the double-laning work, connecting roads which are absolutely till the end of the border.”

‘BRO using latest techniques’

The BRO is constructing the roads and tunnels by leveraging the most contemporary techniques informed Singh. “We are doing the double-laning of the paved shoulder from Akhnoor to Poonch, the national highway and there are four tunnels on that road which are coming up and it will be a game changer - will reduce the length of the road as well as the time taken from Akhnoor to Poonch. Not only it will help the strategic forces but also the economic development of the area. We are using the latest techniques to do these kind of works. We are using contemporary methods and are hopeful we will contribute in a big way to the overall development of the Jammu region.”

Image: Republic