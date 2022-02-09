Chief Imam Calls Hijab Row An 'attempt To Malign Govt'; Asserts 'Nation First Priority'

Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Wednesday condemned the flare-up over the 'Hijab controversy' in Karnataka stating that there was an attempt to 'malign' the government. The Chief Imam asserted that the nation should be a priority for the citizens, and attempts to politicise the matter should be stopped.

"I am completely against this radicalisation. This is an attempt to malign the government. The Nation should be a priority for us. The politicisation of the issue should be stopped. If there is a pre-decided dress code and if someone opposes it then it is an issue. The statement given by Mohan Bhagwat is real Hindutva. It is not the institution, some children are opposing it," he told ANI.

Earlier today, the Karnataka HC resumed hearing petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. After hearing the arguments, Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench asking the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the Chief Justice.

"In the above circumstances, registry is directed to place the papers before Chief Justice for consideration immediately, considering the urgency pleaded in the petitions. It is open for the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by CJ regarding the constitution of the larger bench," the HC observed.

Hijab row intensifies

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state. In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," the CM said.